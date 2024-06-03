Boat on fire in Merrimack River near Newburyport

A boat was on fire Monday in Massachusetts' Merrimack River, fire officials said, appearing to send smoke over Newburyport and Salisbury.

The boat caught fire at the Newburyport Boat Basin, according to the Newbury Fire Department. It was towed away from other boats, across the river.

The Newburyport Harbormaster and Salisbury Fire Department were helping to put out the blaze.

The charred hull of a speedboat was seen off Ram Island. Images posted to social media, including from the Newbury firefighters union, showed black smoke rising from the burning boat.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.