Merrimack Valley continues to recover from flooding with more rain ahead

As Massachusetts' Merrimack Valley continues recovery efforts from last week's flooding, more rain is heading to the region.

North Andover residents had until midnight on Thursday to submit damage claims to town officials.

Meanwhile, several towns have declared a State of Emergency in order to apply for financial relief.

"Seeing all of these people come here every day and clean, it never ends," explained Keri Chesmore, assistant general manager of North Andover restaurant Tavern on High. "The water damage is just really bad."

While the restaurant has since been able to open, work was still underway in the basement Thursday.

"It's definitely been really, really tough," Chesmore said. "Especially not having flood insurance, stuff like that. You just don't expect it to happen, and it happened so fast."

Chesmore added that business has slowed since cleanup efforts began.

"I feel like it's going to be like two to three months," she said. "Even longer."

Over in Lawrence, one man and his friends worked on fixing his car that had been swallowed by the flooding on Grafton Street.

"We're over here literally changing out the airbag suspension because I'm not covered with insurance," said Jhumnioor Fulcar. "I had to swim to my car and pull it out."

At the Red Cross on Island Street, volunteers handed out cleaning supplies for those trying to clean up their homes.

"Eighteen inches of water anywhere in your home, it destroys everything and you have to get all of that out," explained Jeff Hall, an American Red Cross spokesperson.

With the work far from over, he said the organization will continue to offer any help they can.

"It's hard for people to deal with," he said. "Especially when you see more rain in the forecast."