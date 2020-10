Police need the public's help locating a teenager last seen Tuesday in Methuen, Massachusetts.

Angelina Reynoso, 15, was reported missing to police on Tuesday, authorities said. She was last seen in the Washington Street area, according to police.

Reynoso is described as 5'1" tall and 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Methuen police at (978) 983-8698.