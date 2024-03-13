Mexican restaurant chain opening new location in downtown Boston

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A chain of quick-service Mexican restaurants whose roots are out west will be expanding further into the local area, with a new one coming to the heart of Boston.

According to a post from @mat.tl within the Bluesky site, Taco John's is planning to open on the eastern edge of Downtown Crossing, with a notice within the city's website indicating that it will be moving into a space on Summer Street that had been home to hair salon. Once it opens, the new outlet will join others in Lawrence and Leominster, along with more than 350 others across the country, and it will likely offer such items as tacos, nachos, quesadillas, burritos, refried beans, and Potato Olés (fried potato nuggets with spices and sauce options).

Taco John's first started out as a taco stand in Cheyenne, WY, back in 1969.

It appears that the address for the upcoming location of Taco John's in downtown Boston is 75 Summer Street, Boston, MA, 02110. The website for the chain is at https://tacojohns.com/

