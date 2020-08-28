The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association released new sport-by-sport guidance Friday on fall school athletics.

The MIAA's fall season will officially start on Sept. 18. Activities approved by the agency's board of directors for the fall season include soccer, gymnastice, cross country, field hockey, girls' volleyball, swim and dive, golf and dance.

Individual MIAA sport committee representatives established specific modifications to the state guidelines for each individual sport.

