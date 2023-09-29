Middleborough offers warm welcome for migrants, but resources remain tight

Waves of migrants are arriving too quickly for the U.S. to keep up, and the arrivals continue to put a strain on resources. Middleborough is the latest Massachusetts community feeling the stress.

Groups of volunteers are putting together boxes full of essential items like socks, toothbrushes, diapers and baby formula to help.

Town officials have been working diligently to provide critical necessities, and as of Friday afternoon, about 75 migrants from Haiti have been placed at a local hotel. The town manager says more than half are children.

The Middleborough Local Emergency Planning Committee has received large donations of several essential items like clothes and toiletries. Local groups and organizations have also lent a helping hand with toys for the kids.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

And that's not the only way they're trying to make the migrants feel welcomed.

The police department is offering translation services and is assisting with school enrollment efforts, while the health department is conducting needs assessments and the school district will be providing children with necessary school supplies.

Volunteers even arranged a test bus ride for the kids from the hotel to the schools, since many had never taken one before.

Town manager James McGrail said he's grateful the community has come together on such short notice.

"Do I feel like this was done correctly? And it would've been nice to have some time to prepare for this and plan for this? And to be in a position to know it was going to happen?" There is a lot of policy stuff and at this point I can't really focus on that. My message is that these people need help and the Town of Middleborough is here to do what we can to get through this humanitarian crisis and help these people," McGrail said.

And while the town continues to see donations to help these families, the manager wants to make it clear that these efforts in no way compromise the level fo services provided to all other residents.