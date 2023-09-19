Migrant crisis at top of mind as Mass. lawmakers discuss fall session

After three months away from the podium, Massachusetts State House leaders returned on Tuesday to discuss the upcoming fall session. While there are a number of critical priorities that remain front of mind, added funding for sheltering migrants quickly took center stage.

Gov. Maura Healey has requested $250 million in additional resources for the crisis, a figure that has raised eyebrows for some legislators.

"We're still searching for some answers on potential total expenditures we'll be dealing with," said Massachusetts House Speaker, Rep. Ronald Mariano.

Mariano requested hard numbers from Healey, but admitted that can be a difficult task.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

"It's very hard because they have no control over who comes in and when they come in," Mariano said

Healey echoed those remarks.

"At the end of the day it's not sustainable," she said. "I've been asking and begging for the Biden Administration to act for a long time."

The governor says the state is in need of expedited work permits for migrants in Massachusetts and added federal dollars to beef up shelter capacity and resources for those people who continue to arrive.

"This is a situation that was created over time by the federal government," said Healey.

The press conference also touched on MCAS scores with recent data showing the lasting impacts of the pandemic on Massachusetts students.

"There were consequences to COVID and it's our priority to make sure we're addressing disparities that may exist," Healey said.