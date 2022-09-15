Migrants Land on Martha's Vineyard Unannounced, Part of Florida ‘Relocation Program'

Emergency shelters were opened Wednesday night on Martha's Vineyard, following the unannounced arrival of at least two planes with undocumented immigrants, according to local officials.

A representative from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis's office told NBC10 Boston that two planes had come from the Sunshine State. Massachusetts officials had said planes came from Texas, a state that's had a policy of sending undocumented immigrants elsewhere in the U.S., but it wasn't clear if any planes had come in from Texas.

Lawmakers from the Bay State have condemned the move, saying it's "manipulating people who are in very dire circumstances for political gain." Despite that, it appears the migrants have been welcomed to the Vineyard with open arms.

Local officials, social services and community members quickly set up a shelter at an Edgartown church, complete with beds, food, water, medical care and even a play area for children Wednesday night.

"We put together 50 beds, blew up air mattresses, and when they came, they were hungry and thirsty, understandably," Rep. Dylan Fernandes said.

"There was no advance notice of these migrant families arriving," said State Sen. Julian Cyr, who represents the Cape and Islands.

"Some of these people, I've been told, traveled months just to get to the border and then were sent here in an airplane with very little information about where they're going or why they were going there," said Fernandes, whose district also includes Martha's Vineyard.

"It's manipulating people who are in very dire circumstances for political gain," Cyr added.

Gov. Charlie Baker's office said it is supporting officials on the island after learning of the situation.

These immigrants were not met with chaos, they were met with compassion. We are a community & nation that is stronger because of immigrants. The community coming together with water, food, interpretation help, & resources to support these families represent the best of America. — Dylan Fernandes (@RepDylan) September 15, 2022

"The Baker-Polito Administration is in touch with local officials regarding the arrival of migrants in Martha's Vineyard," Baker representative Terry MacCormack said in a statement. "At this time, short-term shelter services are being provided by local officials, and the Administration will continue to support those efforts."

Confirming that Florida had flown immigrants to Massachusetts, DeSantis representative Taryn Fenske said it was "part of the state's relocation program to transport [undocumented immigrants] to sanctuary destinations," referring to municipalities that keep local law enforcement from cooperating with federal immigration officials working to deport undocumented immigrants.

Fenske said Massachusetts and other such states "will better facilitate the care of these individuals," claiming the immigrants were "invited into our country" through political positions, including "the Biden Administration's open border policies."

Early reports from state lawmakers in Massachusetts indicated the undocumented immigrants arrived in Martha's Vineyard from Texas, though it wasn't immediately clear if any planes had arrived from there.