Man with Alzheimer's reported missing from Quincy

A man reported missing from his Quincy, Massachusetts, home suffers from dementia and Alzheimer’s, police said Tuesday.

Police are trying to locate 62-year-old Miguel Brito Estrada, who was last seen Monday around 5 p.m. at the Wollaston MBTA station.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE >Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Estrada suffers from dementia and Alzheimer’s, according to police. He is described as 5-foot-8, 170 pounds, with brown hair and black/gray eyes.

He is known to spend time around Talbot Avenue in Boston.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 617-479-1212.