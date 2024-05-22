Hockey

Minnesota tops Boston 3-0 to even PWHL finals

The Walter Cup series moves to Minnesota for the next two games, the first on Friday night.

By The Associated Press

Boston forward Hilary Knight (21) and Minnesota defender Lee Stecklein (2)
AP Photo/Mark Stockwell

Michela Cava and Sophie Jaques scored less than two minutes apart late in the first period and Minnesota beat Boston 3-0 on Tuesday night to even the PWHL championship series at a game apiece.

Nicole Hensley made 20 saves in relief of Maddie Rooney, who was in net the previous five games, two of them shutouts.

“It feels amazing (to get the shutout),” Hensley said. “Obviously Maddie has been carrying our team, it’s nice to be able to help out our team and give her a little break. It's huge to get a split on the road, that’s what you’re looking to do in the playoffs. I'm excited to get back to Minnesota and our fans.”

Cava opened the scoring at 14:25 with her second playoff goal. That was quickly followed by Jaques skating in from the point before letting a wrist shot fly from the faceoff circle to beat Aerin Frankel at 16:21.

Jaques added an empty-netter with 2 1/2 minutes left as Minnesota ended Boston’s streak of six-straight wins and 12-straight one-goal games, including four in the playoffs.

Frankel made 20 saves.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

