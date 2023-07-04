Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
missing person

‘Miraculous': Parents react after missing Stoughton woman rescued from state park

Barbara Zinaman and Avram Tetewsky say they weren't very hopeful their daughter would be found alive as she remained missing for days.

By Abbey Niezgoda and Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC Universal, Inc.

The parents of a Stoughton woman who had been missing for a week before she was rescued Monday in a swampy area of a Massachusetts state park say they still can't believe their daughter was found alive.

"It's miraculous that they found her," Barbara Zinaman told NBC10 Boston on Tuesday. "We were not very hopeful. They kept searching and searching."

"There are so many times that this type of story ends sadly," Avram Tetewsky said.

Emma Tetewsky's parents didn't want their faces shown on camera Tuesday, but their daughter's face has been everywhere since they first reported her missing on June 26.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Police had appealed to the public for help in finding the 31-year-old. On Monday, officers responded to Borderland State Park in Easton, near Stoughton and about 30 miles south of Boston, after two hikers called 911 and reported hearing a woman's screams deep in the woods.

Police arrived and heard a woman's cries through thick bush, but couldn't see her. Then, three officers waded about 50 feet through the swamp to reach Tetewsky.

According to police, she may have been trapped in the mud for at least three days.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Sumner Tunnel 1 hour ago

Sumner Tunnel closure is just hours away, commuters dreading ‘absolute mess'

Chelmsford 3 hours ago

SUV plows into Chelmsford farm, leaving property without gas and electricity

"It was traumatic to be stuck in the mud as long as she was," her mother said. "She must have heard the hikers, they couldn’t get to her and she called out for help. She said I need help."

Tetewsky is severely dehydrated but is expected to be OK.

A woman missing for a week was found stuck in mud in a Massachusetts state park, apparently for days, and pulled to safety.

The miraculous rescue was the talk of the trails Tuesday.

"I'm proud that people were able to find her," Easton resident Lou Ann Falls said. "Sorry it took so long."

"She definitely had someone looking out for her," one man said.

Her parents are grateful to everyone who helped find their daughter, who is now recovering at Good Samaritan Hospital.

"She is her own beautiful soul as usual and we cant be more thankful than we are," Zinaman said.

Tetewsky does have mental health challenges that could make her road to recovery a little longer but her parents hope she'll be able to come home soon.

This article tagged under:

missing personMassachusettsStoughtonsharon
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us