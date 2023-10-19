MISSING: 17-year-old missing from Lowell

Police in Lowell, Massachusetts, are searching for a missing 17-year-old.

Gelvanio Da Silva, was last seen in the area of Appleton Street. He has black curly hair, brown eyes and a skinny build, according to police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Lowell Police Department at 978-937-3200.

Get updates on what's happening in Massachusetts to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.