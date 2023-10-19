missing person

MISSING: 17-year-old missing from Lowell

By Thea DiGiammerino

Lowell Police Department

Police in Lowell, Massachusetts, are searching for a missing 17-year-old.

Gelvanio Da Silva, was last seen in the area of Appleton Street. He has black curly hair, brown eyes and a skinny build, according to police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Lowell Police Department at 978-937-3200.

Get updates on what's happening in Massachusetts to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This article tagged under:

missing person
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us