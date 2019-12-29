Local
Child in Chicopee Still Missing; Search to Resume Monday

It is believed that the two missing boys went onto the ice at the Chicopee River

By Alec Greaney

NBC10 Boston / necn

Crews in Chicopee searched the Chicopee River for a boy who went missing on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019.

The search for a 10-year-old boy who went missing in Chicopee on Saturday has been suspended for the night, authorities said.

Crews will resume searching the area at daybreak Monday morning.

The boy was initially reported missing on Saturday. Another child he was with at the time, an 11-year-old boy from Pawtucket, was pulled from the Chicopee River and brought to Baystate Medical Center late Saturday afternoon, the Hampden District Attorney said in a statement.

He was subsequently flown to Boston Children's Hospital and later died from his injuries.

The pair of boys were playing outside Saturday morning and did not return, prompting the parents to call the police.

The two boys are believed to be cousins, according to the Hampden DA.

Chicopee police have led the search for the missing boy, along with dive teams, the Massachusetts State Police Air Wing, a K-9 Unit and others.

