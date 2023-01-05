Missing Cohasset Woman Hasn't Been Seen Since New Year's

Police are searching for a 39-year-old woman from Cohasset, Massachusetts, who hasn't been seen since New Year's.

Ana Walshe was last seen at her home in Cohasset on Jan. 1, just after midnight. She is described as 5-foot-2, 115 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and an olive complexion. She may speak with an Eastern European accent.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 781-383-1055 x6108 or email hschmidt@cohassetpolice.com/

