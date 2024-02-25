New Hampshire

Missing New Hampshire woman found in critical condition, dies while receiving medical attention

According to authorities. she was found 1 mile from her residence in critical condition.

Police Lights

Authorities in Richmond New Hampshire found a woman who had been missing since February 22.

New Hampshire Fish & Game says the 31-year-old was last seen leaving her residence on February 22 and reported missing on February 24.

She was treated by first responders before being transported via helicopter to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

