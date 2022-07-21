Missing Teen Last Seen Thursday Sought by Worcester Police

Police in Worcester, Massachusetts, are looking for a 16-year-old girl last seen Thursday.
Janisally Muller left her home on Adams Street at some point Thursday and has not been seen since, police said.
Authorities did not give a physical description of Muller, but shared a photo.
When she was last seen, Muller was wearing a black shirt, grey sweatpants and red and white sneakers.
Muller is the fourth 16-year-old the Worcester Police Department said it was looking for on Thursday. Authorities said earlier that Sabrina Dirgham, Thomas Noponen and Caleb Coburn had all left a Queen Street home Wednesday night and did not return.
Police did not suggest that Muller's disappearance was connected.
Anyone with information about the missing teens should call 508-799-8606 or dial 911.