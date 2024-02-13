missing person

Cambridge police say missing teens have been found

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC10 Boston

Police in Cambridge, Massachusetts, say two missing 16-year-olds have been located.

The Cambridge Police Department said earlier Tuesday that it was looking for two exchange students who had not been heard from in several days. They had been staying in Andover and Belmont.

Shortly after announcing their disappearance, police said the teenagers had been found.

This article tagged under:

missing personMissing Teen
