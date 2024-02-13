Cambridge police say missing teens have been found

Police in Cambridge, Massachusetts, say two missing 16-year-olds have been located.
The Cambridge Police Department said earlier Tuesday that it was looking for two exchange students who had not been heard from in several days. They had been staying in Andover and Belmont.
Shortly after announcing their disappearance, police said the teenagers had been found.
More local news
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.