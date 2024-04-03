Weymouth

Missing woman found dead inside Weymouth home

Christine Ruth Mello, who was reported missing, was found dead inside of a home, and police think the body had been in that home for some time

By Munashe Kwangwari

A woman in Weymouth, Massachusetts, that was previously reported missing was found dead in her home, and now police are trying to figure out what led to her death.

Christine Ruth Mello, 56, had been reported missing before her body was found Monday in her home on Lake Street, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office.

While details about the discovery weren't released, authorities said her death is being investigated as a homicide.

After she was reported missing, neighbors say police showed up at the home on Saturday but it's unclear if the officers went inside the home. Two days later, her body was found.

A neighbor who lives next door said the last time he saw Mello was in late February. So, he sent her a text about 10 days ago and she responded.

"She apparently responded but we don't know if it was her. The texts were wonky, they didn't look right, it was weird. Not how she'd respond," said Anthony Arredondo.

Neighbors said the 56-year-old was living with a man. It's unclear at this time if that man is part of this investigation.

No arrests have been made and the district attorney's office said there's no threat to the public.

