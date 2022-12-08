Report: Red Sox Lose Xander Bogaerts in Free Agency; Padres Sign Shortstop to 11-Year Deal

Report: Red Sox lose Xander Bogaerts to NL West club originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Xander Bogaerts is taking his talents out west.

The Boston Red Sox reportedly have lost their homegrown shortstop in free agency to the San Diego Padres. ESPN's Jeff Passan reports the two sides have agreed on an 11-year, $280 million contract.

Shortstop Xander Bogaerts and the San Diego Padres are in agreement on an 11-year, $280 million contract, a source familiar with the deal tells ESPN. A monster contract and the Padres, after missing Trea Turner and Aaron Judge, get the longtime Red Sox shortstop. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 8, 2022

The deal will take Bogaerts through his age 40 season.

Earlier on Wednesday, there was optimism the Red Sox would find a way to keep Bogaerts for 2023 and beyond. Reports indicated Boston increased its offer to the two-time World Series champion. Nonetheless, he will head to a Padres team that now overtakes the Red Sox for the best left side of the infield in MLB with Bogaerts joining third baseman Manny Machado. Superstar shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. also remains on the roster.

According to a major league source, the Red Sox were “really far” from the Padres offer - and their offers were short of $200M. Just a huge gap in where the Padres went. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) December 8, 2022

Bogaerts finishes his Red Sox career with four All-Star selections and five Silver Sluggers to go with his two World Series rings. He has the franchise record for most games played at shortstop (1,264). In 10 seasons with Boston, he slashed .292/.356/.458 with 156 homers and 683 RBI.

With Bogaerts gone, the Red Sox could look to sign another top free agent like Carlos Correa or Dansby Swanson to take over at shortstop. Moving Trevor Story over from second base or Kiké Hernandez from center field also is an option.