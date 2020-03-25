MLB Says Red Sox Sign-stealing Investigation is Complete, Report to Come Before Season Starts

MLB's seemingly never-ending investigation into the 2018 Boston Red Sox for alleged illegal sign-stealing is finally reaching its conclusion.

The investigation, which began in January, is complete according to commissioner Rob Manfred. A written report has not been released yet due to the coronavirus pandemic taking precedent, but Manfred said Wednesday night on ESPN it will be out before the start of the regular season.

Rob Manfred says he is done with the Red Sox investigation and that the league will get a Boston report out before play resumes. pic.twitter.com/txp1Efz0xH — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 26, 2020

As for when the 2020 MLB season will finally begin, that's anyone's guess.

"My optimistic outlook is that at some point in May we'll be gearing back up," Manfred told Van Pelt. "We'll have to make a determination depending on what the precise date is as to how much of a preparation period we need."

The Red Sox are being investigated for allegedly using a video replay room to relay signs to hitters during their 2018 World Series campaign. Boston's manager from that season, Alex Cora, was at the center of the offseason's sign-stealing scandal involving the 2017 Houston Astros.