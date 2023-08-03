Monica's Trattoria ownership transferred; restaurant hopes to open this weekend

The Boston Licensing Board granted a petition on Wednesday to change the manager on record at Monica's Trattoria, as its former owner faces serious charges in connection with a shooting incident in the North End neighborhood.

Amanda McQueen, who previously served as assistant manager, was approved to be the new manager on record during a licensing board hearing held over Zoom. Patrick Mendoza, the previous owner, remains in custody for the charges in connection with the shooting incident that left a bullet hole in the Modern Pastry storefront.

Prosecutors say Patrick Mendoza was on his bicycle when he saw the man he'd been feuding with and "fired multiple shots at this individual, stating, 'It's gonna be quick, I'm gonna kill you.'"

Last week, Monica's Trattoria had its liquor and food license suspended by the licensing board, pending a vote to transfer the license and review the change in ownership.

Attorney William Ferullo, who represents the restaurant, told the licensing board during Wednesday's hearing that Monica's hopes to be serving food by the weekend, according to the Boston Herald.

Mendoza was arrested nearly two weeks ago following an eight-day search for him. During his arraignment, not guilty pleas were entered on his behalf on charges of assault to murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, weapons violations and intimidating a witness.