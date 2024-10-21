New Hampshire

Canadian hiker dies on trail in NH's White Mountains

His family and passersby with medical experience helped, including performing CPR for more than an hour, but he did not survive

By Asher Klein

NBC 5 News

A hiker from Canada died after suffering a medical emergency on a mountain trail near Conway, New Hampshire, on Saturday, authorities said.

The 58-year-old man from Montreal was nearly 2 miles from the trailhead of Mt. Chocorua's Piper Trail when he had the medical emergency, New Hampshire Fire and Game said.

While the type of medical emergency wasn't specified, the man lost consciousness several times, authorities said. His family and passersby with medical experience helped, including performing CPR for more than an hour, but he did not survive.

The hiker's name has not been publicly released.

Various agencies were part of the effort to save the man on the White Mountain trail west of Conway.

