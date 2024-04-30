More communities push back against MBTA zoning law

Towns across Massachusetts are working to come into compliance with the MBTA Communities Law, which requires municipalities to rezone for more housing near transit stops.

Areas like Wakefield and Marshfield have both faced pushback over zoning plans, others like Rockport have seen citizens file lawsuits to block proposed changes.

Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell is spearheading enforcement of the law and touting what this change will do for the Commonwealth in the long term.

“This mandatory tool has the opportunity and possibility to not only create more inclusive communities, but create housing that’s more affordable,” Campbell said.

But some aren’t convinced. Marshfield residents voted down a rezoning plan last week and attorneys for those suing in Rockport say the law deserves to be challenged.

“The people who are most impacted are the abutters who plan to be impacted by this and are very afraid of what it’s going to look like,” said Mike Walsh.

Campbell puts little stock in those examples.

“The majority of communities are either in compliance or working to come into compliance by the end of this year,” she said.

Even so, she’s prepared to take whatever action is necessary to ensure a smooth and complete statewide rollout.

“My job as Attorney General, chief law enforcement officer of the Commonwealth is to make sure that our people follow the law,” said Attorney General Campbell.

Many of these communities still have months to come into compliance. The attorney general already sued the town of Milton for not meeting its deadline, a case that’s set to go before the Supreme Judicial Court this fall.