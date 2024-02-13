More than a dozen goats seized from NY farm looking for new homes

MSPCA-Angell is looking for new homes for more than a dozen goats seized from a farm in New York.

The 17 goats, now resting up at Nevins Farm in Methuen, Massachusetts, were among over 100 animals taken from the property in Owego, New York due to poor living conditions. There is limited information about their history, but MSPCA-Angell officials said they range in age from 1 to 10 and appear to be crosses of Nigerian Dwarf breeds.

Anyone interested in adopting can visit the goats at Nevins Farm during their open hours, or submit an inquiry online at the MSPCA website.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The ASPCA is working with local authorities on the case.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.