Morning Sprinkles and Fog Give Way to Scattered Thunderstorms Tuesday Afternoon

Our lawns had a decent drink of water Monday, as southern New England received over 3 inches of rain in some spots while southern Maine was issued a Flash Flood warning Monday evening due to rainfall amounts ranging from 1.5 to 3 inches. A record daily maximum rainfall was also set in Portland, ME.

We've seen a mostly cloudy day Tuesday morning sprinkles and fog. Our afternoon will bring the potential for scattered storms moving west to east as a frontal boundary pushes through.

These thunderstorms may bring localized strong wind gusts and lightning. While heavy rain may accompany the strongest storms, our rainfall amounts won’t be as widespread as Monday. These thunderstorms will likely not be as slow either.

Tuesday’s temperatures range from the upper 70s to the low 80s.

While dryer air rushes in Wednesday across much of central and southern New England, there still exists isolated potential for showers along the northern states.

Our temperatures will begin to climb and reach the upper 80s Wednesday while keeping an increasing trend in temperatures that will reach the low 90s by Thursday among the warmest spots. Sunny skies take over Thursday before our next frontal boundary arrives on Friday enhancing a new potential for scattered storms.

Our weekend will come along a high pressure system that will bring mostly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures. In our 10 day forecast you’ll see a new opportunity for showers returns the following week.