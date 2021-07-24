Mostly Sunny Weekend, Light Rain Sunday

Another weekend, another batch of rain.

But not today. Sun and dry air dominate. The only caveat for beachgoers is a cooling sea breeze that will keep temps in the mid-70s for the afternoon. Some may decide that it’s too cool to bury your toes in the sand, but for others, any sunny day in July is a beach day.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

By now, you probably have seen the raindrops on your weather app for tomorrow. What it (likely) isn’t telling you is that the entire day won’t be washed out. The weather models have backed off on a flooding, drenching rain for the first half of the day and they’re a little more bullish on the idea of some afternoon sunny breaks. This may not be a win from some people’s perspective, but it sure beats the heck out of any of the other weekends we’ve experienced in the last three weeks.

And that trend seems to have passed – even with some wet weather this weekend. If you have next week off, you’ll be glad to hear that there are more dry days than wet. And that the heat won’t be intense…at all. In fact, a cool pool of air will be sitting just to our north in Quebec. That will temper the warmth on the hottest days (Monday and Tuesday) and squash the humidity for a good part of the next 7-10 days. Storm chances will flare up on Wednesday (possible) and Thursday (better chance) afternoons. Enjoy the quieter spell and make the best of the weekend!