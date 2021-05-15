Motorcyclist Dead, Passenger Unresponsive After Crash With SUV in Belchertown

One person is dead and another has been taken by medical helicopter to a local hospital after the motorcycle they were riding on Saturday afternoon was involved in a crash with an SUV in Belchertown, Massachusetts, state police said.

Troopers responded to a crash shortly after 5 p.m. on on Route 9 where they found two motorcycle riders unresponsive. The operator received CPR but did not survive. The passenger was flown to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester. Police did not provide a condition.

Route 9 at Swift River was closed following the crash.

No further information was provided, including what caused the crash. An investigation is underway.