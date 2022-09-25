Motorcyclist Killed in Boylston Crash

A motorcyclist is dead after a crash late Saturday night in Boylston, Massachusetts, police announced.

Boylston police were called to School Street just before 11 p.m. for a reported single vehicle crash. Responding officers found both a vehicle and a motorcycle on scene.

An initial investigation shows the vehicle and motorcycle collided, sending both off the roadway.

The motorcyclist died from his injuries on scene, police said.

Very few other details were released, including what may have led to the collision. The victim's name has also not been shared at this time.

An investigation into the fatal crash is ongoing by Massachusetts State Police and the Boylston Police Department.