Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Dorchester crash

A motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood Wednesday night.

Boston police said the motorcycle and a car collided on Talbot Avenue around 10 p.m. Footage from the scene showed a car with front end damage and a motorcycle on the ground.

It was not immediately clear if anyone in the car was hurt.