Students vote no confidence in Emerson president following protest arrests

The Student Government Association at Emerson College has voted no confidence in President Jay Bernhardt following the arrest of more than 100 people during a pro-Palestinian protest earlier this week.

The SGA said they voted unanimously in a closed meeting, calling for the immediate resignation of the school's president. They also denounced the way Boston Police acted, calling the arrests of protesters at a pro-Palestinian encampment violent.

This comes after the arrest of 118 at the encampment at Boylston Place Alley, which was set up Sunday and removed early Thursday. It led Emerson to cancel classes Thursday. The president issued the following statement at the time:

"Emerson College recognizes and respects the civic activism and passion that sparked the protest in Boylston Place Alley in support of Palestine while also holding and communicating concerns related to the numerous ordinance violations caused by their encampment. We also understand that clearing the encampment has significantly and adversely impacted our community," Bernhard said in a statement.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Students say Bernhardt hasn't handled the situation appropriately.

“He has routinely sent out insensitive emails, that have not only portrayed the facts accurately but also, failed to express empathy and failed to support the students that have been traumatized and affected by these events," Nandan Nair, president of the Emerson College Student Government Association, said.

Students who witnessed the encampment being broken up described it as shocking — saying police pushed through the alley and violently removed protesters.

According to the Boston police report, officers asked people to leave the area of Boylston Place multiple time because they were in violation of a city ordinance by setting up encampment on private property - property Emerson warned students did not belong to the school.

Police also said several officers were injured during the arrests, but made no mention of injuries to protesters other than saying that EMS was present to assist with medical needs.

Police are keeping a close eye on a tent encampment at Northeastern University that's been set up since Thursday morning.

Students denounced that and said the police reaction was too violent.

“The Boston police have been very forward about lies, lies. Knowing that my friends have been severely injured and hearing accounts. We had a student who had his arm broken," Charlize Silvestrino, a member of the SGA, said.

The Board of Trustees released the following statement in response to the SGA vote:

"At a time when freedom of speech and higher education itself are besieged by outside forces, the Emerson College Board of Trustees encourages our community to come together. The differences we may have today within Emerson are shades of a shared vision for civil dialogue, peaceful protest, and respect for human diversity. We chose Jay Bernhardt as a transformational leader who could bring us together in difficult times. The board remains confident in President Bernhardt’s leadership and unequivocally supports his presidency."

Similar protests continue at college campuses across the country, including nearby Harvard, MIT and Northeastern.