Multiple people injured in school bus crash in Boston

Multiple people were injured following a crash involving a school bus with children aboard in Boston on Tuesday morning.

Boston Emergency Medical Services said they responded to the area of 325 Riverway around 7:30 a.m. for a crash involving a school bus.

Massachusetts State Police said the crash involved a school bus, a Toyota Camry and three parked vehicles. Children were aboard the school bus. Two of them - a 17-year-old and 15-year-old, as well as the 53-year-old driver, were evaluated and medically cleared.

A passenger in the Camry, a 51-year-old Brockton woman, was taken to Beth Israel Hospital with minor injuries. The driver, a 65-year-old Taunton woman, was not hurt.

The parked cars were empty at the time but one of them, a Tesla, had to be towed due to the damage.

Aerial video showed a mid-sized school bus on the side of the road, surrounded by police cruisers, a fire engine an ambulance and a tow truck. Several other cars were also in the area, but it was not clear if the school bus had made contact with any of them.

Photos from the ground showed a car with severe rear-end damage that appeared to be crushed between the bus and a tree.

The details of what led up to the crash remain under investigation.