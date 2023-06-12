Music, poetry, reflection: Celebrate Juneteenth in Boston at these 10 events

In Boston and across the nation, Juneteenth is commemorated by moments of community, education, festivity and observance of one's culture. But what is the holiday, and how can Bostonians get involved in the celebration?

On June 19, 1865 — months after the end of the Civil War— Union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, to begin freeing enslaved people, a day that will forever be remembered by Black Americans across the nation. Today, almost 158 years later, the date is a federal holiday dubbed "Juneteenth" which invokes celebration for some, sorrow for others and reflection for many.

Around the city, there are many ways throughout the month to honor the holiday:

For the first time since the completion of The Embrace, the community is invited to join together and celebrate Juneteenth with music. Along with various ensembles from across Boston, The Embrace Choir will perform at the Boston Common monument.

When: Wednesday, June 14, from 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

Where: Boston Common Visitors Center

Admission: Free with R.S.V.P.

For those who are looking to celebrate Juneteenth in an electric and vivacious way, LiteWork Events and Kickback Boston have the perfect event. Hosted at a club in downtown Boston, this offers a night of community, dancing, and music from DJ Real P and Knszwrth.

When: Friday, June 16, at 10 p.m., to Saturday, June 17, at 2 a.m.

Where: Chinatown Country Club

Admission: $15-20

In the spirit of celebrating through art, the Juneteenth Celebration of Black Poetry will showcase Black poets across the Boston area. The event is curated by Boston producer Elae Weekes, promising diverse and thoughtful performances from a variety of artists.

When: Friday, June 16, from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Multicultural Arts Center at Centanni Park

Admission: Free

To commemorate Juneteenth and celebrate all that it represents, the Black Lowell Coalition, Just Dream Inc, and RFJB Chapter of BIG will host an educational flag raising. During this event, attendees will learn about and reflect upon what Juneteenth is and what it means.

When: Saturday, June 17, from 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Where: Lowell City Hall

Admission: Free

At this Juneteenth celebration, the community is encouraged to embrace all things cultural. The event showcases cultural food, dance, and music as well as elevates Black-owned businesses.

When: Monday, June 19, from 12-4 p.m.

Where: Hyde Community Center Playground

Admission: Free

Enjoy a celebratory picnic at the park this Juneteenth! This family friendly event promises something for everyone, with food, music, games, raffles, and face painting.

When: Saturday, June 17, from 1-6 p.m.

Where: Framingham Farm Pond

Admission: Free with R.S.V.P.

Take in the Boston community with a neighborhood-style block party! At this four-hour event, a portion of Harvard Street will be blocked off to make room for vendors, games, DJs, picnics, dance parties and free food and drinks. The aim of this celebration is to embrace familiar and new faces alike.

When: Sunday, June 18, from 12-4 p.m.

Where: Florida Ruffin Ridley School

Admission: Free

This Juneteenth event offers a little bit of everything: education, family fun and community. The day starts with a flag-raising at the Dillaway-Thomas House and continues into a parade to and showcase at the museum, ending with the emancipation program which features speakers, music, food, and games. Throughout the day, all activities will connect to one central theme: honoring Black martyrs and heroe

When: Monday, June 19, from 12-4 p.m.

Where: Museum of the National Center of Afro-American Artists

Admission: Free

Hosted by the Belmont Human Rights Commission and the Watertown Community for Black Lives, this festival offers a full itinerary of family-friendly events. The day will consist of musical performances by the Boston Community Choir and Belmont High School students, a Belmont High School jazz combo, trivia, Jamaican food trucks and free Ben and Jerry's ice cream.

When: Sunday, June 18, from 2-6 p.m.

Where: Beech Street Center

Admission: Free