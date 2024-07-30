Nantucket

Nantucket sees another wind turbine failure as blade breaks off

Anyone who finds wind turbine debris should call the Vineyard Wind's reporting hotline at 833-609-5768

By Munashe Kwangwari

NBC Universal, Inc.

Another wind turbine blade broke off Monday and left debris washed up across beaches of Nantucket, Massachusetts.

Those beaches are now closed as clean up measures are underway.

This is the second time this happened in less than a month and just like last time, there is an all-out effort to remedy the situation, but Nantucket town leaders and residents are frustrated.

The turbines were manufactured by General Electric. An official told NBC10 Boston some large pieces of a blade detached and entered the water column, while smaller pieces floated to the surface or ended up on the turbine platform.


The official says this was not unexpected, which is why they were able to quickly notify the U.S. Coast Guard — who are currently enforcing a 500-meter safety exclusion zone around the turbine, while maritime crews work to secure and remove as much debris as possible.

In the meantime, the public is being urged not to touch any debris.

Anyone who finds wind turbine debris should call the Vineyard Wind's reporting hotline at 833-609-5768.

