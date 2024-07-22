More debris from broken wind turbine found on Nantucket

More debris from the broken wind turbine was found on Nantucket over the weekend.

Vineyard Wind, a joint venture of Avangrid and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, says it received a report on Sunday that debris from the damaged wind turbine blade was washed up near Madequecham Valley Road, south of Nantucket Memorial Airport.

Beach crews were "immediately dispatched" to that location along with a helicopter, the company said in a statement Sunday.

"Vineyard Wind personnel on the beach are monitoring for debris to assist in maintaining safe conditions for beachgoers and swimmers," the company said. "Vineyard Wind is focused on assisting in the recovery of debris caused by GE Vernova's damaged wind blade."

The turbine was damaged more than a week ago, and since then, more than six truckloads of fiber glass debris have been removed from the shore.

Operations at the first offshore installation to provide clean power to Massachusetts were "shut down until further notice" by the federal government as investigators look into what caused the breakage in one of the project's massive, 107-meter blades.

Anyone who finds wind turbine debris should call the Vineyard Wind's reporting hotline at 833-609-5768.

Vineyard Wind has 10 operational turbines delivering about 136 megawatts of power to the regional grid. Project overseers eventually plan to scale up to 62 turbines providing 806 megawatts.