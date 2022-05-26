National Grid Worker Dead Following Work Site Incident, 3 Medford Police Officers Taken to Hospital

A National Grid worker has died following an incident at a work site in Medford, Massachusetts just after midnight on Thursday.

The person was injured while working underground near 500 Salem Street, National Grid confirmed. The worker was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Additional details of the incident have not been released.

The incident occurred in a residential neighborhood with an apartment building and several single-family homes. Police say power has been cut to the building.

A Medford police officer who was on detail was also hurt while trying to help the injured worker, according to police. Two other officers who responded to the scene were also taken to the hospital. Police say all three officers are expected to be released from the hospital later this morning.

Medford Fire Department is working with area residents who are in need of assistance.