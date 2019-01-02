Top Photos From the News in Boston in 2019

From the first baby born in the Hub to the city's first homicide of the year, take a look at some of 2019's headlines around Boston.

Firefighters <a href="https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/Worcester-Bids-Final-Farewells-to-Jason-Menard-at-Funeral-565082772.html" target="_blank">salute fallen comrade Lt. Jason Menard, of the Worcester Fire Department, during his funeral procession</a>. He gave his life to help others while battling an apartment blaze.
A Buffalo Wild Wings worker died on Thursday, Nov. 7 after he was <a href="https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/Worker-Dies-in-Chemical-Incident-at-Buffalo-Wild-Wings-564637351.html" target="_blank">overwhelmed by the exposure of a chemical agent</a> in Burlington, Massachusetts. Ten other people were sickened in the chemical incident. The victim was later identified as 32-year-old Ryan Baldera, who was a new father and the general manager.
A pilot died on Monday, Nov. 4 after the Cessna 150 plane he was operating <a href="https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/Small-Plane-Crash-Cemetery-New-Bedford-564370761.html" target="_blank">crashed in a cemetery</a> in New Bedford, Massachusetts. The victim’s widow identified the pilot as Paul Vidal.
Several communities in New England had to <a href="https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/Trick-or-Treating-Moved-in-Some-Communities-564062011.html" target="_blank">postpone trick or treat activities</a> due to an inclement storm on Halloween. Various towns in Massachusetts and New Hampshire pushed the festivities back to the weekend.
Former Boston College student Inyoung You was indicted on an involuntary manslaughter charge <a href="https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/DA-to-Announce-Indictment-of-Former-BC-Student-in-Connection-With-Boyfriends-Suicide-563976821.html" target="_blank">in connection to the suicide of her boyfriend</a>, Alexander Urtula. The 22-year-old man leapt to his death on May 20, just 90 minutes before he was set to graduate, after allegedly enduring relentless abuse from You.
Doyle’s Café, a legendary bar in Boston’s Jamaica Plain neighborhood, <a href="https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/Historic-Doyles-Cafe-Permanently-Closed-After-137-Years-563946271.html" target="_blank">closed its doors for good</a> after 137 years in business. The owner said the rent for the eatery, which hosted politicians and celebrities for hearty food and beer, was too high.
Two people dressed as police officers, including guns in holsters, <a href="https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/Home-Invasion-Lowell-Massachusetts-Corbit-Street-563855131.html" target="_blank">forced their way into a home in Lowell</a> on Friday, Oct. 25 and tied up the homeowners, authorities said. A witness who reported the home invasion to police said she heard the victims yelling from help from inside.
A staggering 500,000 customers in New England were without power after a <a href="https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/Unforgiving-Winds-Wreak-Havoc-on-New-England-Topple-Trees-Cause-Power-Outages-563275291.html" target="_blank">ferocious overnight storm</a> delivered downpours and gusts that reached up to a whopping 90 mph at the coast on Wednesday, Oct. 16. The powerful storm caused trees and utility poles to topple and created a mess on some roadways. Several schools announced closures and delays as their respective towns cleaned up the mess.
Robert Chelsea, 68, of Los Angeles, was also the <a href="https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/Calf-Man-Becomes-1st-Black-Patient-to-Receive-Full-Face-Transplant-at-Brigham-and-Womens-Hospital-563792441.html" target="_blank">oldest patient to receive a full face transplant</a> when he had the surgery at Brigham and Women's Hospital in July.
Embattled Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia, who faces several federal charges following his two arrests within a year, is <a href="https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/Fall-River-Mayor-Jasiel-Correia-Significant-Announcement-563132391.html" target="_blank">taking leave from his job</a> and will "forgo" his campaign for reelection, he announced Tuesday, Oct. 15.
The <a href="https://www.nbcboston.com/news/national-international/Nobel-Awards-Economic-Prize-563041451.html?aa" target="_blank">2019 Nobel Prize in economics</a> was awarded on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 to Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo (both of MIT) and Harvard University’s Michael Kremer for pioneering new ways to alleviate global poverty.
A bishop and a bride were shot on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 after a gunman <a href="https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/Pelham-New-Hampshire-Church-562916891.html" target="_blank">opened fire during a wedding ceremony</a> at a church in Pelham, New Hampshire. The alleged gunman, who was identified as 37-year-old Dale Holloway, was arrested faces a slew of charges.
A U.S. Marine was under investigation for allegedly being involved in the homicide of 19-year-old <a href="https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/Marine-Corps-Says-Soldier-Was-Allegedly-Involved-in-Incident-Leading-to-Emerson-Students-Death-562511721.html" target="_blank">Emerson College student Daniel Hollis</a>, who died following an altercation in Brighton. <i>(The image above is a photograph of Hollis.)</i>
A <a href="https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/DA-Abington-Father-Shot-Killed-Wife-and-3-Children-Then-Killed-Himself-562644521.html" target="_blank">family of five were found shot dead</a> on Monday, Oct. 7 in their Abington, Massachusetts condo, according to Plymouth District Attorney Tim Cruz. The Zaccardi family, which included 9-year-old twins Nathaniel and Kathryn, 11-year-old Alexis, 40-year-old Deidre and 43-year-old Joseph, were identified as the victims and authorities later confirmed the deaths as a murder-suicide.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported the state’s <a href="https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/Mass-DPH-Reports-1st-Death-From-Vaping-Associated-Lung-Disease-562454941.html" target="_blank">first death from a vaping-associated lung injury</a> to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday, Oct. 7. The deceased was only identified as a woman in her 60s from Hampshire County.
A federal judge ruled on Tuesday, Oct. 1 ruled that Harvard University <a href="https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/Harvard-Lawsuit-Bias-Against-Asian-Americans-Dismissed-561896091.html" target="_blank">does not discriminate against Asian Americans</a> in its admissions process. The Cambridge school was sued by Students for Fair Admissions in a lawsuit that reignited a national debate over affirmative action.
A <a href="https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/Evacuations-in-Lawrence-Massachusetts-Due-to-Possible-Gas-Leak-561508641.html" target="_blank">major gas leak in Lawrence, Massachusetts</a> on Friday, Sept. 27 temporarily displaced hundreds of residents as efforts were made to avoid another disaster. The leak happened when city contractors checking water valves "inadvertently closed a gas valve."
Amid growing concerns of death and injuries related to vaping, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced on Tuesday, Sept. 24 <a href="https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/Gov-Charlie-Baker-to-Make-Announcement-About-Vaping-in-Massachusetts-561227831.html" target="_blank">a four-month ban</a> on sales of vaping-related products.
Democratic Congressman Joe Kennedy III announced on Saturday, Sept. 21 his plans to <a href="https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/Rep-Joe-Kennedy-III-to-Formally-Announce-Senate-Run-Saturday-560969031.html" target="_blank">run against Edward Markey</a> for a seat in the Senate.
After playing just one game with the New England Patriots, wide receiver Antonio Brown <a href="https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/Antonio-Brown-Released-From-Patriots-560904461.html" target="_blank">was released from the team</a> amid two sexual assault allegations.
Antonio Brown <a href="https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/Antonio-Brown-Signs-With-Patriots-Report-559695401.html" target="_blank">joined the New England Patriots</a> as the Super Bowl champion’s newest receiver. The newest addition to the Pats came after Brown's request for a release was granted by the Oakland Raiders.
There certainly doesn't seem to be much "micro" about the moon as it rises over Boston Harbor's Graves Light on Friday the 13th of September, 2019. But this full moon is <a href="https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/Boston-Harvest-Moon-Full-Friday-13th-560257391.html" target="_blank">really known as a micromoon</a>, for its distant position from Earth along its orbit, as well as the "harvest moon."
Embattled Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia <a href="https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/Mayor-Jasiel-Correia-on-Federal-Charges-559568111.html" target="_blank">was arrested again</a> after he was accused of conspiring to extort hundreds of thousands of dollars from marijuana companies. The 27-year-old was arrested last year on wire and tax fraud charges after he allegedly misused funds for his app to have a lavish lifestyle.
Incoming Harvard University student Ismail Ajjawi of Palestine <a href="https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/Initially-Banned-from-US-Palestinian-Student-Arrives-at-Harvard-559243501.html" target="_blank">was denied entry to the U.S.</a> on the day first-year students were set to move into their dormitories. The 17-year-old was refused entry after eight hours at Boston Logan International Airport. Ultimately, he was allowed into the country and set to begin classes.
Dozens of people were arrested Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 after supporters and protestors clashed at a <a href="https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/Authorities-Brace-for-Straight-Pride-Parade-Counter-Protests-558930501.html" target="_blank">Straight Pride Parade</a> in Boston.
Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton announced on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 that he is <a href="https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/Seth-Moulton-Ends-Presidential-Campaign-Report-557988491.html" target="_blank">ending his run for president</a> for the 2020 race.
A dump truck <a href="https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/Dump-Truck-Falls-Through-Roof-of-Parking-Garage-557749181.html" target="_blank">fell through the roof of a parking garage</a> on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 in Quincy, Massachusetts. Although no injuries were reported, 40 cars were stuck in the complex as crews worked to remove the dump truck.
FBI and IRS agents arrested former State Police Association of Massachusetts president Dana Pullman and Beacon Hill lobbyist Anne Lynch on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 after they were <a href="https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/FBI-Arrest-Lobbyist-Former-State-Police-Association-President-557726691.html" target="_blank">accused of misusing union funds</a> for their own personal use.
Hundreds of people across New England participated in our annual <a href="https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/New-England-Pet-Adoption-Cameras-545661851.html" target="_blank"> Clear the Shelters event</a> on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. Tails were wagging and families were smiling as deserving shelter animals were adopted by their fur-ever families.
Thousands of people attended the <a href="https://www.nbcboston.com/multimedia/IMAGES-Falmouth-Road-Race-2019-551619491.html" target="_blank">47th annual Falmouth Road Race</a> on Cape Cod on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019.
A corrections officer <a href="https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/Truck-Drives-Through-Protesters-Outside-Rhode-Island-Detention-Facility-544384541.html" target="_blank">accused of driving into a crowd of protesters</a> outside the Donald W. Wyatt Detention Facility in Rhode Island was placed on leave. The protesters were sitting and blocking the entrance to a parking lot on the property to protest federal immigration policies on Wednesday Aug. 14, 2019. A day after the confrontation, Capt. Thomas Woodworth resigned.
President Donald Trump <a href="https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/Trump-Ties-US-Success-to-2nd-Term-You-Have-to-Vote-for-Me-545618511.html" target="_blank">was greeted by both supporters and protesters</a> during his visit to New Hampshire on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. The Republican took the podium in Manchester to host a “Keep America Great” rally as he seeks reelection in 2020.
The death of Saoirse Kennedy Hill, 22, was announced Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019 after she was <a href="https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/Emergency-Responders-Kennedy-Compound-513519931.html" target="_blank">found unresponsive</a> at the Kennedy compound in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts. The Boston College student’s family did not release a cause of her untimely death, but the New York Times reported an apparent drug overdose was to blame.
Three towns were hit when an EF-1 tornado <a href="https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/Thunderstorms-Lingering-Soggy-Conditions-to-Continue-513076321.html" target="_blank">touched down on Cape Cod</a> Tuesday, July 23, 2019. The destructive storm caused damage to buildings, trees and reached wind speeds of 110 mph. West Yarmouth, South Yarmouth and Harwich were all hit by the twister, but thankfully, no injuries were reported.
Eight small businesses were devastated when an early morning eight-alarm fire <a href="https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/8-Alarm-Fire-Rips-Through-Structure-Natick-Massachusetts-513024621.html" target="_blank">ripped through a Natick, Massachusetts structure</a> on Monday, July 22, 2019. Increasing heat posed a challenge to firefighters as thick plumes of smoke continued to rise to the sky. Three firefighters were injured in their battle against the blaze.
36/79
Prosecutors <a href="https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/DA-Says-His-Office-Wont-Proceed-With-Kevin-Spacey-Prosecution-512849061.html" target="_blank">dropped the indecent assault and battery case</a> against actor Kevin Spacey, who was accused of groping an 18-year-old man at a Nantucket, Massachusetts restaurant during the summer of 2016. Spacey denied the allegation and pleaded not guilty to the charge
Former Boston Red Sox infielder Elijah "Pumpsie" Green, the first black player on the last major league team to field one, <a href="https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/Pumpsie-Green-Dies-Boston-Red-Sox-512861281.html"target="_blank">died Wednesday, July 17, 2019</a> at the age of 85.
A railroad engineer in Worcester, Massachusetts <a href="https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/Oh-My-God-Theres-a-Baby-in-There-Railroad-Engineer-Finds-Twins-Near-Worcester-Train-Tracks-512208411.html" target="_blank"> found twin 9-month-old babies alone</a> in a stroller near train tracks at about midnight on Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
A Boston veterinary hospital staff were shocked to find <a href="https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/Animal-Medical-Center-Discovers-19-Pacifiers-in-Dogs-Stomach-511582762.html" target="_blank">19 baby pacifiers inside a family bulldog’s stomach</a>. The family took their pet to Angell Animal Medical Center after he stopped eating and he received surgery to remove the foreign objects.
Hundreds of Wayfair employees <a href="https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/Wayfair-Walkout-Migrant-Detention-Centers-Controversy--511825691.html" target="_blank">walked out of the job</a> on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 to protest the Boston-based company’s decision to sell $200,000 worth of furniture to a government contractor that runs a detention center for migrant children.
Thousands of people attended the grand premiere of the highly anticipated <a href="https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/Long-Lines-Early-at-New-Everett-Casino-511694501.html" target="_blank">Encore Boston Harbor casino</a> on Sunday, June 23, 2019. The $2.6 billion Everett resort boasts lavish luxury at every turn, more than 3,000 slot machines, dozens of restaurants and more nearly 700 extravagant hotel rooms.
Seven motorcyclists were killed Friday, June 21, 2019 after a pickup truck <a href="https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/7-Dead-in-Crash-Between-Pickup-Truck-Motorcycles-511661571.html" target="_blank">collided with the bikers</a> while on a rural highway in Randolph, New Hampshire. The motorcyclists were members of the Marine JarHeads MC, a motorcycle club in New England that includes Marines and their spouses.
Erika Murray was found <a href="https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/Verdict-Announced-in-House-of-Horrors-Trial-511562342.html" target="_blank"> not guilty of second-degree murder</a> on Thursday, June 20, 2019 after authorities found the remains of three dead babies in her squalid Blackstone, Massachusetts home in September 2014. Judge Janet Kenton-Walker tossed one of the second-degree murder charges the 35-year-old woman faced and found her not guilty for the second murder charge.
Embers flew and it took more than 100 firefighters to knock down <a href="https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/9-Alarm-Fire-In-Boston-Remains-Under-Investigation-511372062.html" target="_blank">a massive 9-alarm fire</a> that swept through a few houses in Dorchester on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Nearly 20 families in the neighborhood were affected by the inferno and seven firefighters were hospitalized after they suffered injuries during their battle against the blaze.
The Boston Bruins <a href="https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/Bruins-Blues-Recap-Game-7-Stanley-Cup-Final-June-12-2019-511215522.html" target="_blank">took a tough loss</a> as the St. Louis Blues won their first Stanley Cup title in franchise history with a 4-1 win at TD Garden on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.
Thousands of people flocked to the <a href="https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/Boston-Prepares-for-Pride-Parade-Festival-511010951.html" target="_blank">2019 Boston Pride Parade</a> on Saturday, June 8, 2019. The theme was “Looking Back, Loving Forward” and celebrated love, the LGBTQ community and honored the legacy of the Stonewall Riots.
Former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz <a href="https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/David-Big-Papi-Ortiz-in-Stable-Condition-Following-Dominican-Republic-Shooting-511062392.html" target="_blank">was hospitalized</a> Monday, June 10, 2019 following surgery for a gunshot wound after being ambushed by a man in a bar in his native Dominican Republic, authorities said. He received surgery and his father said he is in stable condition.
A woman came <a href="https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/Crazy-Photo-Shows-Bear-Approach-Car-in-Rhode-Island-510519931.html" target="_blank"> face to face with a bear</a> on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 after it approached her car in Narragansett, Rhode Island and tried to open the door.
The 10th Boston Calling music festival brought <a href="https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/Sights-and-Sounds-Fashion-and-Interviews-From-2019-Boston-Calling-510500031.html" target="_blank"> three days of live music</a> to the Hub on Memorial Day Weekend. Headliners Twenty One Pilots, Tame Impala and Travis Scott rocked the stage as music lovers celebrated the unofficial start to the summer.
The Boston Bruins <a href="https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/Bruins-to-Face-St-Louis-Blues-in-Stanley-Cup-Final-510249441.html" target="_blank">beat the Carolina Hurricanes</a> 4-0 on Thursday, May 16, 2019 to advance to the Stanley Cup Final. The Bears face the St. Louis Blues for the title.
A 13-year-old girl <a href="https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/Death-Investigation-Teen-Girl-Dropped-Off-Dead-Lawrence-General-Hospital-510203911.html" target="_blank"> was dropped off</a> at Lawrence General Hospital just before she died on Monday, May 20, 2019. Authorities are investigating the mystery surrounding the death of Amesbury resident Chloe Ricard.
Mathew Borges, 18, of Lawrence, Massachusetts <a href="https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/Deliberations-Continue-in-Trial-of-Teen-Charged-With-Beheading-Classmate-509898861.html" target="_blank">was found guilty</a> of first-degree murder for the stabbing and beheading of 16-year-old Lee Manuel Viloria-Paulino. Borges was 15 at the time of the murder, but was tried as an adult for the killing of his classmate. Prosecutors say the murder was motivated by jealousy over a girl.
The Boston Red Sox <a href="https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/Matters-of-Politics-Race-Accompany-Red-Sox-to-White-House-509683681.html" target="_blank"> were honored at the White House</a> on Thursday, May 9, 2019 for their World Series win. All players of color, including Coach Alex Cora, did not attend the event and skipped the opportunity to shake President Donald Trump’s hand. Meanwhile, every white player on the team and J.D. Martinez attended. There was no mention of the controversy that shadowed the visit.
A bank robbery suspect <a href="https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/509318041.html" target="_blank">prompted a massive response</a> in Somerville from state and local officials after Massachusetts State Police said they received reports of an “active shooter.” The suspect allegedly fired a gun at police on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 during a bank robbery and fled the scene.
A Massachusetts native was <a href="https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/Massachusetts-Man-Injured-in-North-Carolina-School-Shooting-Out-of-Surgery-509312801.html" target="_blank">injured during a deadly shooting</a> at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte campus on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Drew Pescaro of Rutland underwent emergency surgery after he was shot by a gunman who opened fire on campus, killing two people.
Boston Celtics legend John Havlicek, one of the team’s most decorated players in history, died Thursday, April 25, 2019 <a href="https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/Celtics_legend_John_Havlicek__a_mainstay_of__60s_and__70s_champions__dies_at_79-509089602.html" target="_blank"> at the age of 79</a>.
More than 30,000 athletes participated in the <a href="https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/123rd-Boston-Marathon-Coverage-508581081.html" target="_blank"> 123rd Boston Marathon</a> on Monday, April 15, 2019. Kenya’s Lawrence Cherono was the fastest man in the field while Ethiopia’s Worknesh Degefa won the women’s race. Daniel Romanchuk, 20, became the youngest-ever men’s wheelchair champion in Boston, finishing with the fastest time ever for an American. Manuela Schar won the women’s wheelchair race for the second time.
Stop & Shop workers <a href="https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/Stop--Shop-Employees-Walk-Off-Job-508441721.html" target="_blank"> go on strike</a> on Thursday, April 11 over stalled negotiations between the grocery store and the union representing employees. More than 30,000 employees in Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island walked off the job to protest the company’s proposed cuts to their wages and benefits.
A missing Wentworth Institute of Technology student who was last seen leaving a party in Boston <a href="https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/Family-Friends-Search-Missing-Wentworth-University-Student-508231571.html" target="_blank"> was found dead</a> at the base of a cliff in the city’s Roxbury neighborhood. Maximillian Carbone, 19, of Nahant was missing for about a day when a search party found the biomedical engineering student on April 7, 2019.
A 74-year-old woman <a href="https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/Elderly-Victim-Identity-Mattapan-Triple-Shooting-Boston-Police-508239561.html" target="_blank">was fatally shot in a triple shooting</a> on April 6, 2019 in Boston’s Mattapan neighborhood. Eleanor Maloney, who had retired from Boston Medical Center after working there for 40 years, was caught in the crossfire of a gun battle, according to police.
Actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin <a href="https://www.nbcboston.com/news/national-international/Loughlin-Huffman-Due-in-Court-in-College-Admissions-Scam-508041981.html" target="_blank"> appear in Boston federal court</a> on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 to face charges they allegedly paid bribes to or rigged test scores to cheat their children’s way into elite universities in a nationwide scheme.
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski <a href="https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/Patriots-tight-end-Rob-Gronkowski-announces-retirement-507592351.html" target="_blank"> announced his retirement</a> on March 24. The beloved Pats player and Super Bowl champion made the announcement in an Instagram post.
Two people were found dead <a href="https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/Manchester-New-Hampshire-Hotel-Barricade-Continues-Overnight-507768071.html" target="_blank"> inside a barricaded hotel room</a> on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the Quality Inn Manchester Airport in New Hampshire at the end of an hourslong standoff. Another man was killed by law enforcement officers on the night prior after he allegedly opened fire on them.
Thousands of people attended the annual <a href="https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/Thousands-Gather-for-St-Patricks-Day-Parade-in-Southie-507274141.html" target="_blank">St. Patrick’s Day parade</a> on Sunday, March 18, 2019. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh and even UFC champion Conor McGregor attended the celebration.
A massive <a href="https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/Firefighters-Responding-to-2-Alarm-Blaze-in-Boston-507212061.html" target="_blank"> 9-alarm fire in East Boston</a> destroyed three buildings, injured two police officers and injured three firefighters.
The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court <a href="https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/Supreme-Judicial-Court-to-Rule-on-Reinstating-Aaron-Hernandezs-Murder-Conviction-507087531.html" target="_blank"> ruled to reinstate</a> former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez’s first-degree murder conviction for the death of Odin Lloyd.
Hollywood actresses Felicity Hoffman (left) and Lori Loughlin (right) <a href="https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/College-Entrance-Exam-Cheating-Scandal-Indictment-FBI-US-Attorney-Boston-507030761.html" target="_blank">were among 50 people indicted</a> by the FBI and U.S. attorney’s office in Boston in connection to a nationwide college cheating scheme. The suspects allegedly bribed college entrance exam administrators and athletic coaches in order to get their children into high-profile universities.
The body of 23-year-old Jassy Correia <a href="https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/Boston-Police-Jassy-Correia-Kidnapping-Suspect-506495071.html" target="_blank">was found inside the trunk of a car</a> on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019 in Delaware, where her alleged kidnapper was arrested. Correia was celebrating her birthday at Venu nightclub in Boston with friends when she was last seen. She was captured on surveillance footage leaving the area with an unknown man, who is believed to be 32-year-old Louis D. Coleman III. Coleman was arrested in connection to her disappearance.
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft <a href="https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/Patriots-Owner-Robert-Kraft-Facing-Prostitution-Charge-506217781.html" target="_blank"> was charged with solicitation of prostitution</a> in connection to an investigation of human trafficking in the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Florida. Police in Florida said they have video of him paying for a sex act inside the massage parlor.
Plainville resident Michelle Carter, 22, was jailed on an <a href="https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/Jail-Sought-for-Michelle-Carter-Texting-Suicide-Case-Conrad-Roy-III-505656071.html" target="_blank"> involuntary manslaughter conviction</a> after convincing her boyfriend, Conrad Roy III, to kill himself. Carter, whose case brought international attention, sent her suicidal boyfriend a series of text messages in 2014 encouraging to end his own life.
The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court upheld the <a href="https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/Michelle-Carter-Involuntary-Manslaughter-Appeal-Mass-Supreme-Judicial-Court-505414351.html" target="_blank"> involuntary manslaughter conviction</a> of Michelle Carter, who encouraged her boyfriend Conrad Roy III the kill himself in dozens of text messages in 2014.
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - FEBRUARY 05: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots reacts as he holds the Vince Lombardi trophy during the <a href="https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/2019-New-England-Patriots-Championship-Parade-Live-Stream-505351611.html" target="_blank"> Super Bowl Victory Parade</a> on February 05, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 03: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots celebrates after his teams 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams during <a href="https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/Super-Bowl-LIII-Live-Blog-505282462.html" target="_blank"> Super Bowl LIII</a> at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
More than 35,000 dedicated Patriots fans <a href="https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/Patriots-Nation-Rally-Today-for-Pats-504935841.html" target="_blank"> made way to Gillette Stadium</a> on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019 to send off their New England team to Atlanta for Super Bowl LIII. The Pats will face off against the Los Angeles Rams as they fight for yet another victory.
A 2-year-old girl <a href="https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/Newport-New-Hampshire-2-Year-Old-Girl-Death-Outside-Below-Freezing-Temps-504318731.html" target="_blank"> was pronounced dead</a> after she was found outside a Newport, New Hampshire apartment building on the morning of Jan. 14 in below-freezing temperatures. The child was identified by her grandfather as Sofia Van Shoick.
Former Vermont resident Everett Simpson, 41, was <a href="https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/Estranged-Wife-of-Vermont-Kidnapping-Suspect-Speaks-Out-504099931.html " target="_blank"> arraigned on a federal kidnapping charge</a> for leading authorities on a multi-state manhunt. Simpson allegedly carjacked a woman with the victim and her 5-year-old son still in the vehicle. He then allegedly forced her to get a room at a White River Junction, Vermont motel, where he raped the victim in front of her child. He was eventually arrested at a Philadelphia suburb.
Twenty-three-year-old Edgar Maldonado was arrested in New York on Jan. 2 for allegedly <a href="https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/6-Year-Old-Kidnapped-from-Hartford-Found-in-Massachusetts-Police-503764511.html" target="_blank"> stabbing his girlfriend</a> more than 30 times then kidnapping her 9-year-old son in Hartford, Connecticut. The child was found safe in Worcester, Massachusetts.
The city’s first homicide of the year happened on New Year’s Day in Dorchester. A man in his 30s <a href="https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/Man-Shot-Overnight-in-Dorchester-503753971.html" target="_blank"> was fatally shot</a> and a woman in her 20s was critically injured in a stabbing.
Adeline Bridie Brennan was the first baby born in Boston in 2019. Born at Boston Medical Center <a href="https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/Boston-welcomes-first-baby-of-2019-503756901.html" target="_blank"> exactly at midnight</a>, she weighed in at 7 pounds, 1.6 ounces and measured 19.5 inches long, according to a hospital press release.

