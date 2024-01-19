NBC10 Boston's live NH primary night coverage: How to watch

After months of candidate visits and stump speeches, the New Hampshire primary is finally here. And NBC10 Boston and NECN will have live coverage on Tuesday night as the results roll in.

Will former President Donald Trump hold off GOP challenger Nikki Haley? And will Ron DeSantis receive enough support to stay in the race after edging out Haley for second place in Iowa?

And on the Democratic side, will Joe Biden garner the most votes via write-in campaign, even though his name won't appear on the ballot since the primary violates the national party rules he pushed for? Or will Dean Phillips or Marianne Williamson claim victory in the Granite State?

How to stream NBC10 Boston's 'Decision 2024: NH Primary Live'

You can watch our live coverage right here from 7-11 p.m., followed by more coverage in the 11 p.m. news

Who's on the ballot?

The Republican primary ballot will list the names of 24 candidates, including DeSantis, Haley and Trump. The ballot also includes the names of candidates who have dropped out, such as Chris Christie, Asa Hutchinson, Vivek Ramaswamy and others. The Democratic ballot will list the names of 21 candidates, including Phillips and Williamson. Biden will not be listed on the ballot.

How does voting work?

Registered party members may vote only in their party’s primary. In other words, registered Democrats may vote only in the Democratic primary, and registered Republicans may vote only in the Republican primary. Independent or unaffiliated voters may vote in either primary. New voters may register on primary day at a polling site, but the deadline to change party affiliation for voters who are already registered was in October. Seventeen-year-olds who will turn 18 by the November general election may vote in the primary.

How long does vote counting usually take?

The last polls in the state close at 8 p.m., although polls in most of the state close at 7 p.m. and some at 7:30 p.m. In tiny Dixville Notch, the polls open at midnight and close a few minutes later once all voters have cast a ballot. In the 2020 New Hampshire primary, the first results were reported at 12:13 a.m. for the Democratic race and 12:14 a.m. for the Republican race, to reflect the state’s small handful of votes cast at midnight on primary morning. The primary night results were first reported at 7:32 p.m. for Republicans and 7:34 p.m. for Democrats. Primary night tabulation ended at 1:12 a.m. for the Democratic contest with 93% of total votes counted and at 1:14 a.m. for Republicans with 92% of votes counted. The Manchester and Concord areas tend to report results faster than the rest of the state. Vote reporting in the northern half of New Hampshire tends to trail that of other parts of the state.

How do delegates get allocated?

For Republicans, statewide primary results will be used to determine how many of New Hampshire’s 22 Republican National Convention delegates each candidate has won. Delegates are allocated to candidates in proportion to their share of the statewide vote, although a candidate must receive at least 10% of the vote to qualify for delegates. Any unallocated delegates are awarded to the statewide winner. Unlike some other states, New Hampshire Republican delegates are not allocated by congressional district. For Democrats, no delegates will be allocated based on the results of the primary, according to the Democratic National Committee, which governs the nomination process.