Nearly 20 Vehicles Broken Into in East Cambridge

The suspect stole cash, credit cards, sunglasses and car equipment, police said

Almost 20 vehicles were broken into outside a condominium complex in East Cambridge on Friday, police said. 

The suspect, who police believe is a white male, allegedly smashed the windows of the vehicles and stole cash, credit cards, sunglasses and car equipment between 11:30 p.m. Thursday night and 7:30 a.m. Friday morning, according to authorities.

A surveillance photo of the suspect shows him wearing shorts, a long-sleeve shirt and a scarf or t-shirt covering his face. 

Police are encouraging residents in the East Cambridge area to take precautions such as locking windows and keeping belongings out of sight to protect their vehicles. 

Police are asking anyone with information to call 617-349-3300.

