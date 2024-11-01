Needham

Needham police search for missing 11-year-old

Needham Police Department

Police in Needham, Massachusetts, are asking the public for information about an 11-year-old who was reported missing.

While Needham police did not release the child's name, the department shared a photo.

The child is described as being about 4'10 and 60 pounds with blonde hair and brown glasses.

They were wearing a yellow Pokémon shirt and black shorts when they were last seen.

Police initially said the child was last seen in the area of High Rock Middle School, but later updated that they had gotten off a school bus in the area of Central Avenue and Webster Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call 781-455-7570.

