School bus driver accused of driving drunk in New Bedford

A school bus driver is accused of driving drunk with students on board her vehicle after a traffic stop in New Bedford, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, according to Massachusetts State Police.
Police said the driver, 34-year-old Rebecca Shing of Somerset, was pulled over around 2:30 p.m. after they received reports that a Grand Caravan minivan with school bus plates was driving erratically on Route 140 in New Bedford. There were four children on the bus at the time.
WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE
|
Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
Shing was charged with OUI alcohol and four counts of child endangerment.
This is a developing story and more details were not immediately available. Check back for updates.
Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.