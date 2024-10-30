School bus driver accused of driving drunk in New Bedford

A school bus driver is accused of driving drunk with students on board her vehicle after a traffic stop in New Bedford, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Police said the driver, 34-year-old Rebecca Shing of Somerset, was pulled over around 2:30 p.m. after they received reports that a Grand Caravan minivan with school bus plates was driving erratically on Route 140 in New Bedford. There were four children on the bus at the time.

Shing was charged with OUI alcohol and four counts of child endangerment.

This is a developing story and more details were not immediately available. Check back for updates.