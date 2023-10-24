New candidates hope to claim Boston City Council's District 6 seat

Two weeks until election day and the District 6 finish line is in sight. Worker’s rights attorney Ben Weber is facing off against former Boston Public Schools employee William King after voters rejected current councilor, Kendra Lara during September’s preliminary election.

Lara has been embroiled in controversy after allegedly driving with a revoked license and crashing her car into a Jamaica Plain home back in June of this year.

William King says results from earlier in the fall show how voters were feeling about Lara’s leadership.

“They showed that they were upset,” said King, “they wanted the district to go in a different direction.”

Both King and Weber have turned their attention to issues that matter to District 6 residents, starting with reforming the city’s education system.

“I want to see a school system here in Boston where services are being allocated in an equitable manner all across the school district,” said Ben Weber.

“I’ve felt the effects of the overcrowded classrooms, the limited resources, disparities in educational opportunities,” said William King.

Weber is also focusing his efforts on addressing the housing shortage in Boston.

“We need to get the housing built so we can get people into housing. We need to keep existing housing affordable,” said Weber.

For William King, climate issues are a main priority if elected.

“I’d like to see us increase our tree canopy in the city. I’d like to see us preserve our parks and open spaces and green spaces, work to make our buildings more energy efficient,” said King.

Both candidates told NBC 10 that constituent services will also be top of mind, along with seeking compromise with their council colleagues.

“When we do work together, that’s when you can find some common ground and we start delivering real results for our communities,” said King.

“What we really need to do is create solutions that are going to help people, you know? Not only in this district but across the city and I just want to be part of that,” said Weber.

Election Day is November 7 and city residents have until October 28 to register to vote.