New England Aquarium Accepts Ticket Saved for Over 37 Years

An Atlantic harbor seal at The New England Aquarium in Boston
David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images, File

The New England Aquarium in Boston accepted an entrance ticket on Thursday first purchased in 1983.

The Boston Herald reports 26-year-old Rachel Carle picked up the ticket from her great aunt, Catherine Cappiello who had held on to it for over 37 years.

Cappiello arrived to visit the aquarium near closing time all those years ago and got the “late gate ticket” that allows the holder to return “at anytime in the future.”

Aquarium President and CEO Vikki Spruill told the newspaper the late gate tickets were discontinued about 25 years ago, but that they will see about one a year. 

