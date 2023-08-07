New England has some of the most expensive beach getaways in the world, new survey finds

Booking a vacation close to home may seem like a way to save some cash, but a new survey found New England boasts some of the most expensive beach destinations in the world this summer.

According to a new survey from TravelMag, Nantucket, Massachusetts is the most expensive beach getaway in the world, based on the cost of hotel lodging.

The rating shouldn't come at too much of a shock - the island is a popular destination for travel and boasts beautiful beaches, five-star restaurants, museums, and multi-million dollar homes.

The survey calculated the average price for the cheapest available double rooms during August 2023. Keep in mind that the survey only looked at hotels rated at least three stars and located close to city centers or the beach. The hotel rates were collected in July, and Airbnbs, inns and bed and breakfasts under 10 rooms, and other vacation rentals weren’t considered.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The average price in Nantucket came to a whopping $694 a night. The next highest was Positano, Italy at $481.

Other New England hotspots hit the list as well – Kennebunkport, Maine came in at number 5 at $406 a night, Provincetown, Mass. was number 6 at $404 a night, Bar Harbor, Maine at number 8 with $384 a night, and Portland, Maine at number 13 with rooms at $317 a night.

Hoping to find the secret to unlocking the best deals on hotel bookings? We are, too! It's hard to know which method or travel booking site is the best, but a consumer nonprofit group says they have the answers. NBC10 consumer investigative reporter Leslie Gaydos has the details.

See the top 20 below.

1. Nantucket Town, Mass. (USA) $694

2. Positano (Italy) $481

3. Montauk, New York (USA) $478

4. Saint-Tropez (France) $440

5. Kennebunkport, Maine (USA) $406

6. Provincetown, Mass. (USA) $404

7. Capri Town (Italy) $399

8. Bar Harbor, Maine (USA) $384

9. Monaco $381

10. Santa Monica, Cal. (USA) $360

11. Rehoboth Beach, Del. (USA) $359

12. Cape May, NJ (USA) $346

13. Portland, Maine (USA) $317

14. Ocean City, NJ (USA) $310

15. Ibiza Town (Spain) $310

16. Santa Eulària des Riu (Spain) $307

17. Platis Gialos (Greece) $299

18. Amalfi (Italy) $295

19. Pismo Beach, Cal. (USA) $293

20. Santa Margherita Ligure (Italy) $292