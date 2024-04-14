New England lawmakers react to Iranian attack on Israel

Air raid sirens were on across Israel on Sunday after Iran launched hundreds of drones and missiles in an attack that pushed the Middle East closer to a region-wide war.

President Joe Biden said U.S. forces helped Israel down “nearly all” of the drones and missiles and pledged to convene allies to develop a unified response.

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey wrote on social media that "Massachusetts stands with the people of Israel and @POTUS in the face of this unprecedented attack by Iran."

Massachusetts stands with the people of Israel and @POTUS in the face of this unprecedented attack by Iran.



We are continuing to monitor the situation and communicate with state law enforcement and public safety officials. — Maura Healey (@MassGovernor) April 14, 2024

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

New Hampshire representative Chris Pappas said their commitment to Israel must be "ironclad"

As Iran’s unprecedented attack on Israel continues, the United States must stand shoulder to shoulder with the Israeli people and our commitment to our ally must remain ironclad.



1/3 pic.twitter.com/6UhYisx3j4 — Rep. Chris Pappas (@RepChrisPappas) April 14, 2024

Congresswoman Lori Trahan says she condemns the attack.

I wholeheartedly condemn Iran’s drone attack on Israel. pic.twitter.com/KNggA3SQUn — Lori Trahan (@RepLoriTrahan) April 14, 2024

CT Senator Richard Blumenthal said the "dangerous attack by Iran shows clearly & dramatically the need for prompt House approval of the supplemental that provides critical support to Israel & Ukraine".

This dangerous attack by Iran shows clearly & dramatically the need for prompt House approval of the supplemental that provides critical support to Israel & Ukraine—now. Failure to move forward sends exactly the wrong signal to adversaries & allies. The world is watching. — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) April 14, 2024

Maine Senator Angus King said he was monitoring reports of Iranian strikes and would be "receiving updated classified briefings from our national security personnel over the next several days"

I am monitoring reports of these Iranian strikes with the rest of Maine right now, and will be receiving updated classified briefings from our national security personnel over the next several days, as further information becomes available. — Senator Angus King (@SenAngusKing) April 13, 2024

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu wrote that "New Hampshire stands with Israel" on his social media accounts.