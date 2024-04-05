New England prepares for Monday's solar eclipse

It's being called a once in a lifetime event — and it's all happening high in the sky.

We're of course talking about Monday's solar eclipse.

Parts of New England are being deemed some of the best places to witness the moment the moon obscures the sun.

This really is a big deal. This is not a partial solar eclipse — those happen two times a year — this is a total solar eclipse.

The last time it happened was in 2017. But before that was in 1979.

Well, on Monday, April 8, 2024, we get to see it again.

It begins on Mexico's western coast, continues through the United States and finishes in Newfoundland, Canada.

Just over a dozen states are in the path of totality, including right here in New England.

Astrophotographer Andrew McCarthy provides tips on how to get the best photos of the total solar eclipse whether you're using a phone, camera or telescope.

Parts of New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine will experience totality — meaning a complete block out of the sun.

It's expected to be a major tourism draw.

Convention and bureau experts in each state said they anticipate millions of dollars in revenue from travelers. In other words, if you haven't already made plans to head up to one of those states, it may be too late to find a good place to stay.

However, it will be partially visible in Massachusetts.

Nearly all the state parks are opening to people as parts of the state will see anywhere from 85 to 93% of totality.

All you'll have to do is look up, but you will need some glasses.

If you don't want to head to a state park, here are some eclipse viewing party locations in the greater Boston area:

Somerville's Central Library

Cambridge Public library

Brighton Branch of the Boston Public Library

The Fresh Pond Reservation in Cambridge

The rooftop of the Revere Hotel in Boston

View Boston

Also, Boston Harbor will now host a ticketed eclipse event on Spectacle Island.

In New England, the eclipse is expected to happen between about 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Monday depending on the state.

And if you miss it, the next eclipse won't be until the 2040s.