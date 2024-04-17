New Greek eatery to open in ormer Out of the Blue space in Somerville's Davis Square

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A new Greek eatery is on its way to Somerville, and it will take over the space where an Italian seafood restaurant had been.

According to a source, Eat Greek Gyros is planning to open in Davis Square, moving into the former Out of the Blue space on Elm Street. A menu seen for the upcoming spot shows such options as gyros, souvlaki, octopus, halloumi, rice bowls, fries, and a variety of salads, along with beer, wine, and cocktails. No opening date has been given as of yet, so stay tuned for updates as they come in.

Out of the Blue closed down earlier this year after being in business for nearly 25 years.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The address for the upcoming Eat Greek Gyros is 215 Elm Street, Somerville, MA, 02144.

[Earlier Article]

Out Of The Blue in Somerville's Davis Square Is Closing

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)