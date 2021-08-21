New Hampshire Braces for Hurricane Henri Impact

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu urged residents to prepare for the effects of heavy rain and winds likely to hit the state as Hurricane Henri makes its way through the region.

Hurricane Henri is expected make landfall in southern New England on Sunday and weaken to a Tropical Storm before reaching New Hampshire. The heavy rainfall and winds will bring the potential for flash floods and power outages to the state.

Southern New Hampshire could see wind gusts up to 35 mph with the possibility for higher winds in the Monadnock region, according to the state's Department of Safety.

“We are taking this storm seriously and you should, too,” state Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Jennifer Harper said in a public statement. “People need to monitor changing local weather conditions and know what to do if an emergency occurs."

Sununu tweeted a list of preparedness strategies for area residents.

As we prepare for high winds and heavy rain from Tropical Storm Henri later this weekend, make sure you're prepared! For more storm information and safety tips, visit https://t.co/sYfpU91rFh #ReadyNH pic.twitter.com/NSNr3dla6J — Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) August 21, 2021

The Department of Public Safety also offered the following suggestions: