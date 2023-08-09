Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Haiti

New Hampshire native and daughter safely released after being held hostage in Haiti

The pair were being held hostage in the capital city of the country, according to El Roi

By Matt Fortin

The New Hampshire native who was kidnapped in Haiti while working as a nurse on the island has been safely released with her daughter, the organization she works for announced Wednesday.

Alix Dorsainvil, and her daughter, were kidnapped in July, and were held hostage in Port au Prince, according to El Roi Haiti.

"Today we are praising God for answered prayer," a statement from El Roi said. "We are so thankful for everyone who joined us in prayer and supported us during this crisis."

El Roi runs a school and ministry in the Caribbean country's capital city, and the organization had said last month that the mother and daughter were taken from campus. Dorsainvil is the wife of the program's director, Sandro Dorsainvil.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The U.S. State Department issued a “do not travel advisory” in the country and ordered nonemergency personnel to leave there amid growing security concerns.

In its advisory late last month, the department said that “kidnapping is widespread, and victims regularly include U.S. citizens.”

It said kidnappings often involve ransom negotiations and U.S. citizen victims have been physically harmed.

More New Hampshire news

news 18 hours ago

Trump predicts he'll face more charges ‘next week' from Georgia election probe

New Hampshire Aug 7

U-Haul leads police over NH, Maine state line in pursuit — even with flat tires

This article tagged under:

Haiti
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us