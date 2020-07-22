New Outdoor Movie Theater (With Food) Coming to Boston's Seaport District

Local

[This story originally appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk]

The person behind a dining spot in the Seaport District of Boston is opening an outdoor movie theater that will include food offered from the eatery.

A message sent to us indicates that John Piermarini of Fare Well restaurant at the Innovation and Design Building is opening Moonrise Cinema, which will be set up outside the building and plans to debut this coming weekend. Fare Well, which resides in a shipping container will offer such items as popcorn, candy, tacos, and "scalzones" (basically a calzone made with a scallion pancake wrapper) that will be delivered directly to people's seats, though no alcohol will be offered at this point in time. It appears that Moonrise Cinema will run into September, though if that changes, we will post an update here.

The Innovation and Design Building is located at 23 Drydock Avenue by the eastern edge of the Seaport District. The website for Moonrise Cinema can be found at https://www.moonriseboston.com/

by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)

