New restaurant and event space planned for Salem's Riverwalk area. Here's who's behind it

The people behind a local carnival business are looking to open a dining spot on the North Shore.

According to a source, the Dean family--which runs Fiesta Shows--is planning on opening a restaurant in Salem, with the place being located on Derby Street. A Patch article mentions that the as-of-yet unnamed dining spot would be a restaurant and event space in the Riverwalk area, and that it is expected to offer pub-style comfort food and drinks; if all goes as planned, it could be opening in the spring of 2025.

Fiesta Shows is known for its amusement rides and concession stands that are set up for carnivals and fairs, and it is also behind the Salem Common Food Court that comes to the city during the busy tourist season in October. The website for Fiesta Shows is at https://www.fiestashows.com/

